Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $4.96 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.96 billion and approximately $72.24 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.51 or 0.00027796 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00401598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004309 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.53458853 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 618 active market(s) with $50,625,406.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

