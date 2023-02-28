Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Announces Dividend of GBX 21.70

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.26) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
UTG opened at GBX 985 ($11.89) on Tuesday. Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 773 ($9.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,209 ($14.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 969.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 956.29. The company has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 724.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.67) to GBX 1,075 ($12.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,087.50 ($13.12).
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
