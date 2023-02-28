United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

