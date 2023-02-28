United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $316.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $300.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

