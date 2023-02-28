United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,130 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 997,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,690,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 499,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 292,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 242,768 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPAB stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

