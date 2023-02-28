United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average of $179.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

