United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

CL opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.