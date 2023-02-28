United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $19.71 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

