United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $19,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

