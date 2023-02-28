United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 3,553 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.35% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

SDOG opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $58.04.

