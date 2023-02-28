United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total transaction of $1,993,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.04. 2,995,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,543. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

