Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.90.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.4 %

OLED opened at $136.60 on Monday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

