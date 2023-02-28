Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Upland Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Upland Software Stock Performance

UPLD opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $187.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.79. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 753,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4,599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 738,035 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 173.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 847,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 517,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 162.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 383,045 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

