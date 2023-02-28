Uquid Coin One Day Volume Tops $3.11 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $70.47 million and $3.11 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $7.05 or 0.00030045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

