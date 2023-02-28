Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance

UEM stock opened at GBX 212.85 ($2.57) on Tuesday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 196 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 227.52 ($2.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £432.88 million, a P/E ratio of 644.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 3,500 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £7,245 ($8,742.61). 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

