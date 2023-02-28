Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 216,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 57,416 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.68. 10,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,399. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.32. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $162.74.

