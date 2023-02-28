Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.39. The stock had a trading volume of 148,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,026. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

