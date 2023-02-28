Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $75.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 840,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,643. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

