Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VBK stock opened at $218.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $256.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.