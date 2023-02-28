Vast Resources’ (VAST) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Vast Resources Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of VAST opened at GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £14.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.97. Vast Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.65 ($0.03). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83.
About Vast Resources
