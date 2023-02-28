Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.30, but opened at $40.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 59,200 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vaxcyte by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 4.8 %

Vaxcyte Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

