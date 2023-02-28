Velas (VLX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.48 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Velas has a market cap of $53.48 million and $1.19 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00074541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00025492 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003733 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,419,938,271 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

