Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

VRA opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. True Signal LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.