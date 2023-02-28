Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Vera Bradley Price Performance
VRA opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.85.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Vera Bradley Company Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
