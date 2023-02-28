Verasity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.19 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $73.90 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.

Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

Verasity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.