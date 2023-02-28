Verasity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.53 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $75.53 million and $19.64 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

