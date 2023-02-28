Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0034

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $55.58 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,434.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00401202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00091054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.87 or 0.00639535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00571109 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00177122 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,416,213 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

