Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $30.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97.

Insider Activity

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

