VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of VeriSign worth $50,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Down 0.1 %

VRSN stock opened at $198.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,345 shares of company stock worth $16,643,830 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.