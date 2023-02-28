Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 380.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.50.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

