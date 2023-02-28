Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of VET stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
