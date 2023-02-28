Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of VET stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

