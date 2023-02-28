Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

VTNR stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 11,690,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

