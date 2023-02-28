Videndum’s (VID) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Videndum Stock Up 2.5 %

VID stock opened at GBX 953.39 ($11.50) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £444.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,672.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64. Videndum has a 12 month low of GBX 892 ($10.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,556 ($18.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,071.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,217.84.

Get Videndum alerts:

Videndum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.