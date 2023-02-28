ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.03%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ViewRay updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ViewRay Stock Down 1.1 %

VRAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. 120,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,974. The stock has a market cap of $803.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 81,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 277,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Earnings History for ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

