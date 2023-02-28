VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Update

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the January 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,021,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VXIT traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 4,097,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,421. VirExit Technologies has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

