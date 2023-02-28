Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a growth of 285.2% from the January 31st total of 34,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 32,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,531. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

