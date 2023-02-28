Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) Financial Comparison

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitru and Gravitas Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $116.98 million 5.61 $13.09 million $0.79 28.73 Gravitas Education $180.31 million 0.10 $6.79 million $4.60 2.78

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gravitas Education. Gravitas Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.0% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vitru and Gravitas Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 10.40% 13.66% 5.22% Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vitru and Gravitas Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vitru currently has a consensus target price of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.06%. Given Vitru’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

Risk & Volatility

Vitru has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vitru beats Gravitas Education on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sells educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

