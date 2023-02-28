VMware (VMW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. VMware has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Several analysts recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

