VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 3.9%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 1,304,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,893,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

VNET Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,945,000.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

