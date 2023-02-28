VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 212.4% from the January 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VNUE Stock Performance
VNUE stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,144,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,070. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
VNUE Company Profile
