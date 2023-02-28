VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on March 30th

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSLGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:VSL opened at GBX 83.91 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £233.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,041.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a current ratio of 29.25. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 93.53 ($1.13).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

