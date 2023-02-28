VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $96.99 Million

VRES (VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $96.99 million and $329.85 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00041682 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002158 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022620 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00218512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,213.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.0383178 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,746.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

