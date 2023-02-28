Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.85 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $104.78 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00016449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.78060245 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $6,331,043.61 traded over the last 24 hours.

