VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the January 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,205. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

