Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Wake Forest Bancshares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Wake Forest Bancshares

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.

