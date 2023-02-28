Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

