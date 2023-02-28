Warburg Research Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) received a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

G1A stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €41.30 ($43.94). The company had a trading volume of 222,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.51. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a fifty-two week high of €42.60 ($45.32).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

