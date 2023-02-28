Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,917 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $4,963,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.25 and its 200 day moving average is $161.13. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,731. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

