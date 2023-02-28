Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

