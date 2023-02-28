Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $204.24 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.