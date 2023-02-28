Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,867 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

